Whitechapel Holdings, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC:DKSC), Signs an Exclusive Distribution Deal with BioSea Health

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Whitechapel Holdings Inc. (WCH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), has signed an exclusive distribution deal with one of the most exciting manufacturers of all-natural organic seaweed-based products. Founder Dr. Hugh Butler says, "Seaweed has been eaten by humans for millennia. Seaweed is not just good food, but food for health. Seaweed is full of vitamins and minerals; it has health benefits like reduction in inflammation, blood pressure reduction, building immunity."

The BioSea Health line of products includes Pacific Seamoss, a product that has been remarkably effective during a period pain trial that had over 140 participants which reported remarkable outcomes. Pacific Seamoss is also proving effective for Arthritic and joint pain.

Whitechapel CEO Christopher Haigh stated: "When we were introduced to BioSea Health by our colleagues at Whitechapel Australia, we knew very little about the health and wellness benefits of seaweed and sea moss. It's rich in minerals and vitamins, it's good for the gut, and above all else, it reinforces the immune system, which is of paramount importance in today's world. We couldn't be happier to be associated with a world-class company like BioSea Health and look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and Whitechapel Holdings
DKSC has positioned itself as an innovator and industry leader in the quickly emerging Health and Wellness space with a focus on all-natural and organic products.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes certain 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Dakshidin Corporation Investor Relations
Toll-free: 1-800-986-6418
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa

SOURCE: Dakshidin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654653/Whitechapel-Holdings-a-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Dakshidin-Corporation-OTCDKSC-Signs-an-Exclusive-Distribution-Deal-with-BioSea-Health

