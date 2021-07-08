Logo
Medifirst Solutions Engages Shefford Capital Management to Plan its Turnaround

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Yesterday, MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC PINK:MFST) (the 'Company' or 'Medifirst') announced that it has engaged Shefford Capital Management to assist with the planning and execution of the Company's turnaround.

Medifirst CEO Thomas Griffin stated: "Today begins the reconstruction period for Medifirst Solutions; today, we begin to wipe away the past and begin anew. I have brought in Shefford Capital Partners to help me create the future of the company. Together, we will be restructuring the company and moving in a new direction."

"This is an interesting challenge, but it is one that we are well equipped for." Stated Shefford's Managing Director, Jonathan Cross. He further stated: "The key is having a great CEO to work with; you know, Darwin's Fox is a rare species. Rarer still is the CEO of an OTC Markets company that can truly create value. We believe Tom Griffin is going to be a CEO to watch, a CEO for other micro-cap CEO's to emulate. If we didn't believe that, we wouldn't have taken the engagement."

Mr. Griffin also stated "the Company is planning to release a shareholder update in the near future to outline its turnaround plans, which includes bringing the Company current on all filings with the SEC while divesting its minimal operations and moving into the entertainment production services industry."

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc. currently has no significant operations and is a company under reconstruction.

About Shefford Capital Management, LLC.

Shefford Capital Management, LLC. is the advisory division of Shefford Capital Partners, LLC.; a New York based private equity firm that advises, invests in, and acquires small and lower middle-market businesses. Shefford Capital Management specializes in developing and executing turnaround plans for micro-cap companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Medifirst Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654657/Medifirst-Solutions-Engages-Shefford-Capital-Management-to-Plan-its-Turnaround

img.ashx?id=654657

