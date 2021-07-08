Golden Dawn Announces Trench Sample Results up to 23.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., ( TSXV:GOM, Financial)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it has received assays from its trenching program at its Golden Crown property at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia.

Area Sample Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (ppm) Trench Golden Crown V108127 grab 4.83 2700 GCT20-06 Golden Crown V108132 grab 1.08 >10000 GCT20-04 Golden Crown V108136 1.0 1.43 >10000 GCT20-04 Golden Crown V108137 1.0 1.75 >10000 GCT20-04 Golden Crown V108138 1.0 1.14 803 GCT20-04 Golden Crown V108143 1.0 1.37 1310 GCT20-04 Golden Crown V108165 grab 1.18 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108166 grab 1.16 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108167 grab 1.13 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108168 0.11 2.71 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108169 0.08 4.15 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108171 0.08 5.01 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108172 0.15 2.32 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108173 0.15 2.78 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108174 0.10 2.79 >10000 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108175 0.10 2.61 5790 GCT20-10 Golden Crown V108192 grab 1.06 724 GCT20-11 Golden Crown V108193 grab 1.79 2740 GCT20-12 JD V108116 grab 23.4 149 JDT20-06 JD V108117 grab 13.5 133 JDT20-06 JD V108118 grab 12.1 54.4 JDT20-06 JD V108119 grab 11.8 45.8 JDT20-06 JD V108121 0.5 2.88 305 JDT20-06 JD V108122 0.5 5.51 1730 JDT20-06 JD V108123 0.5 3.24 1410 JDT20-06

Last fall, a total of 22 trenches (165 meters length) was excavated at the Golden Crown property to search for extensions of known veins. The trenches tested previously defined geochemical and geophysical anomalies in the Golden Crown and the on-strike JD area. A total of 59 rock samples were collected and sent for gold and multi-element analysis. Of these, 25 samples returned significant results (> 1.0 gram per tonne gold) as listed in the table above.

Map of the Golden Crown Property showing trend of anomalies between Golden Crown and JD mine areas (note inset areas for sample maps).

The highest gold values were obtained in the JD area, where values ranged up to 23.4 grams per tonne gold for grab sample V108116. An average grade of 3.88 grams per tonne gold was obtained over 1.5 meters true width in trench JDT20-06.

In the Golden Crown trenches, moderate gold values were obtained and high copper values of >10,000 ppm ( >1.0 % Cu) were obtained for several samples from trenches GCT-04, 06, 10 and 12. These trenches are situated along strike to the west and east of the main King Vein outcrop. The results suggest potential for extending the known mineralized zones in these areas and are targets for drilling. (Re-analysis will be done for copper in the samples that contain over the 10,000 ppm copper limit.)

Of particular interest is trench GCT20-04 from which all the samples with anomalous gold also contain high concentrations of tellurium. Tellurium in these samples ranges from 50.1 to 490 ppm (0.05%) Te. A property-wide review of tellurium results will be done this year.

Overall, the results indicate the presence of mineralized extensions to known veins at the JD and Golden Crown areas. Follow-up exploration by drilling is being planned for these mineralized areas in 2021.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101,

For more details, please see the most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Company's website at www.goldendawnminerals.com.

The Company also announces it has granted 2,500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.15 to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

Per: "Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. - Corporate Communications:

Tel: 604-488-3900

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to, among other things, preliminary plans for a consolidation of the Company's Shares. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange will not approve the proposed share consolidation, and that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient additional capital to continue its business. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654694/Golden-Dawn-Announces-Trench-Sample-Results-up-to-234-Grams-Per-Tonne-Gold



