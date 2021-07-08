50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy begins next week, July 13th - 15th, 2021. More than 50 companies are scheduled to conduct virtual presentations over the three-day period as well as 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the event.

John Hope Bryant, guest host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE will deliver the keynote to kick off the conference on Tuesday, July 13th at 9 am ET. Three educational panels will also take place over the three days at 11 am each day. The panels are as follows:

Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

Panel: ESG

Speakers: Andy Behar, CEO, As You Sow and Dr. Christine Chow, IHS Markit

Wednesday, July 14th, 2021

Panel: Pledge 1% - How Companies & VCs/Investors Can Leverage Equity for Social Impact

Speakers: Jan D'Alesandro, Tim Connors and Jessica Lindl

Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Panel: Human Capital

Speakers: Starla Sampaco, Nihad Karabernou McBride and Georgia Homsany

A live webcast, including audio, video, and presentation slides, will be accessible for registered participants here. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available here as well following the conclusion of the event.

Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.

The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.

Companies registered to date:

Organization Ticker Website Acer Therapeutics ACER http://www.acertx.com Addex Therapeutics Ltd. ADXN https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/ Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX https://agiletherapeutics.com/ Alpha Cognition ACOG https://www.alphacognition.com/ Altigen Communications ATGN https://www.altigen.com/ ARCA biopharma, Inc. ABIO https://arcabio.com/ Auddia Inc. AUUD https://auddia.com/ AYRO Inc AYRO http://www.ayro.com Basanite Industries BASA https://www.basaniteindustries.com/ Biomerica BMRA https://www.biomerica.com/ BK Technologies BKTI http://www.bktechnologies.com Blessed Bites PRIVATE https://www.theblessedbites.com/ Blue Star Foods BSFC https://www.bluestarfoods.com/ BriaCell Therapeutics Co BCTX https://briacell.com/ Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics BTX https://www.brooklynitx.com/ Data Storage Corporation DTST https://www.datastoragecorp.com/ Delcath Systems Inc. DCTH http://delcath.com Diamcor Mining Inc. DMIFF http://www.diamcormining.com/ Dolphin Entertainment Inc. DLPN https://www.dolphinentertainment.com Flux Power Holdings FLUX http://www.fluxpower.com Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers GBNH https://www.greenbrooktms.com/ HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF) HAVLF https://havnlife.com/ Hollywall Entertainment HWAL https://hollywall.com/ Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR https://www.issuerdirect.com Issuer Pixel PRIVATE https://issuerpixel.com/ Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB) INLB https://www.item9labscorp.com/ Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN) KNWN https://www.knowlabs.co/ LexaGene LXXGF https://lexagene.com/ Mechanical Technology, Incorporated MKTY https://www.mechtech.com/ Metamaterial, Inc. MMATF https://metamaterial.com/ Miravo Healthcare MRVFF https://www.miravohealthcare.com/ Nemaura Medical NMRD https://nemauramedical.com/ Nephros, Inc. NEPH https://www.nephros.com/ NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. NMTC https://n1mtc.com/ NLS Pharmaceuticals NLSP https://nlspharma.com/ Oblong Inc. OBLG https://www.oblong.com/ Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA https://panbela.com/ Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI https://www.petrospharma.com/ POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF https://www.posabit.com/ Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA https://processapharmaceuticals.com/ ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH https://www.prophaselabs.com/ Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX https://protagenic.com/ Quality Online Education Group Inc. QOEG http://qualityonline.education Quipt Home Medical QIPT https://www.protechhomemedical.com/ Soligenix, Inc. SNGX http://www.soligenix.com Star Equity Holdings STRR https://www.starequity.com/home Tego Cyber Inc. TGCB https://tegocyber.com Thunderbird Entertainment THBRF http://thunderbird.tv/ TraQiQ Inc. TRIQ https://www.traqiq.com/ Uncommon Giving Corporation PRIVATE https://uncommon.today/ Verb Technology Company VERB http://www.verb.tech Wellteq WTEQ https://wellteq.co/ Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT http://www.windtreetx.com

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. ™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information:

Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events

Issuer Direct Corporation

Office: (919) 228-6240

Email: [email protected]

