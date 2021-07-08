How Warren Buffett's Thoughts on Insurance Can Help Investors Navigate Inflation

The prospect of rising inflation in the United States has been spooking equity markets over the past few months. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 5% in May, up from 4.2% in April and the highest since August 2008. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, leaped to the highest level since 1992. It rose 3.8% year-on-year, up from 3% in April.

Inflationary pressures

Inflation will affect different companies in different ways. There's no one-size-fits-all framework to deal with rising prices.

In some sections of the market, inflation is already running rampant. Timber prices and used car prices, for example, have exploded higher over the past six months. These costs have been passed on to buyers. Higher rates of savings from the pandemic have helped consumers fund higher second-hand auto prices. Meanwhile, lower mortgage rates have made properties more affordable, as buyers are able to more safely spread out their payments over longer periods of time.

So far, the Federal Reserve has described inflationary pressures as transitory, although their rhetoric seems to be changing. To an extent, some inflationary pressure may indeed be transitory. The price of lumber, which spiked to more than $1,700 at the beginning of May, has fallen back to around $800 as suppliers have risen to meet the demand.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell if these inflationary pressures will remain or dissipate. This uncertainty is the only certainty we have in macroeconomics: we know it's impossible to predict the future. So, where does this leave investors? How should we prepare for an environment with high levels of inflation and rising costs?

Buffett's thoughts on inflation

In Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s 1977 letter to shareholders, he wrote the following regarding rising prices in the insurance industry:

"We estimate that costs involved in the insurance areas in which we operate rise at close to 1% per month. This is due to continuous monetary inflation affecting the cost of repairing humans and property, as well as "social inflation", a broadening definition by society and juries of what is covered by insurance policies. Unless rates rise at a comparable 1% per month, underwriting profits must shrink. Recently the pace of rate increases has slowed dramatically, and it is our expectation that underwriting margins generally will be declining by the second half of the year."

The insurance industry is a good one for understanding the benefits and drawbacks of inflation. Insurers write policies based on their expectations of future claims. If they expect to pay out more due to higher costs, which are greatly impacted by inflation, they need to raise their prices. If the buyer doesn't accept the higher price, insurers often decline the transaction.

As inflation was rising in the late 1970s, to shorten the time between being paid for the policy and paying out for claims, insurers started to use a different model, as Buffett explained in his 1979 shareholder letter:

"Ironically, many insurance companies have decided that a one-year auto policy is inappropriate during a time of inflation, and six-month policies have been brought in as replacements. "How," say many of the insurance managers, "can we be expected to look forward twelve months and estimate such imponderables as hospital costs, auto parts prices, etc.?"

By shortening the time between getting paid and paying out, the companies could reduce the exposure to inflation. This offers a roadmap investors can use today. To successfully navigate an inflationary environment, companies need to have pricing power and flexibility. It's common in the construction sector to offer a price for a job a year in advance.

This kind of fixed contract deal does not work in an inflationary environment. However, for a consumer goods company that sells products with a shelf life of just a few weeks, it's easier to raise prices to cover costs.