INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FMBI, SWN, CORE, MMAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ( FMBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. Following completion of the transaction, former First Midwest stockholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company. If you are a First Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southwestern Energy Company (: SWN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources, LLC for approximately $2.7 billion. The merger consideration is comprised of cash, Southwestern Energy common stock, and the assumption of senior notes. If you are a Southwestern Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ( CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ( MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

