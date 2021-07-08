Logo
Ogilvy Names Prominent Health Industry Leader Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced that health industry leader Kim Johnson has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Widely respected for her marketing leadership in the health and wellness sector, Kim has worked at the forefront of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Kim will oversee all aspects of Ogilvy’s Health business spanning Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement and be responsible for further accelerating Ogilvy Health’s growth. She will assume the role on July 26.

Ogilvy’s Global Chief Executive Officer Andy Main said: “I am thrilled to have someone with Kim’s entrepreneurial spirit and impressive track record joining Ogilvy as we further accelerate the impact we have across the health continuum—from life sciences to healthy living. Under her leadership, I am confident that Ogilvy Health will continue to harness the power of creativity to help our clients solve for evolving patient and consumer needs we are seeing in a rapidly-changing marketplace.”

Kim said: “As health diversifies and digital therapeutics accelerate, there has never been a more exciting time to be working in health. Ogilvy has a dynamic team known for working at the intersection of creativity, experience, and technology to unlock innovative business driving solutions. I am excited to work with them and our clients as we collectively work to improve the lives, experiences, and health of people around the world.”

Kim has been successfully scaling marketing and technology services in the healthcare industry for nearly two decades. Most recently Kim served as Executive Vice President of Global Clients at WPP where she partnered with global client leaders to unlock client growth and transformation. Earlier this year, Kim was instrumental in launching the WPP Health Community, a collection of health leaders across WPP designed to use creativity and technology to accelerate growth and innovation in the sector.

Prior to WPP, Kim was the President of GSW and prior to that PALIO, full-service agencies in the Syneos Health global network where she doubled annual billings and merged the two companies to form the network’s flagship brand. Before her tenure with Syneos, Kim was a Partner at health and wellness agency, The Bloc, where she implemented a digital roadmap that put the company on the course for significant growth during her tenure. Kim also held marketing leadership roles at Pfizer, including leading a global blockbuster brand in the inflammation franchise. Kim started her career in client leadership at Wunderman. Kim has been recognized as a PharmaVOICE Top 100 Health recipient, along with other notable marketer recognitions from MM&M, HBA, DTC Perspectives and PM360.

About Ogilvy Health
Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities—our experts in Public Relations, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience work fluidly across 132 offices in 82 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information contact: David Ford / [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af5a7e61-9468-4cde-8557-b0567e290121

