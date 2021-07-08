Columbia Property Trust to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29

Columbia+Property+Trust%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CXP) plans to release its results for the period ending June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will broadcast a live audio webcast and conference call later that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.columbia.reit+%0A

To access the live audio, listen-only webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call, in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

Interactive Teleconference: (825) 312-2053 (U.S. and international) – Conference ID: 9287552

To participate in the interactive teleconference, dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call start time to allow for any potential delay. Listeners are encouraged to access this event via webcast rather than telephone.

A replay of the conference call will be available online in the Investor+Relations section of the Company’s website at www.columbia.reit shortly after the call and archived for approximately twelve months.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust ( NYSE:CXP, Financial) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

