Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Brown-Forman Corp, Brown-Forman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Brown-Forman Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 126 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvm+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,185 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,959 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,304 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 88,711 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 194,698 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $800.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $346.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.748600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.67 and $75.85, with an estimated average price of $71.1.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

