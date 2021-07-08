Lvm Capital Management Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Brown-Forman Corp, Brown-Forman Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, FB, CVS, VUG,

Investment company Lvm Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Brown-Forman Corp, Brown-Forman Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lvm Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Lvm Capital Management Ltd owns 126 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 443,185 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,959 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 178,304 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 88,711 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 194,698 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $800.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $346.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.748600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $63.67 and $75.85, with an estimated average price of $71.1.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04.