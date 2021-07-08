Logo
Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, Sells Charter Communications Inc, MBIA Inc, Navient Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Charter Communications Inc, MBIA Inc, Navient Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 705 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lenox+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 475,514 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  2. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 947,581 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 227,124 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 790,633 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  5. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) - 1,014,042 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $70.6, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.78 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 110.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.436900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 190,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1151.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 229.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.57 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 193.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 465.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 251.91%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Shionogi & Co Ltd (SGIOY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $13.08.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $131.28, with an estimated average price of $130.5.

Sold Out: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92.

Sold Out: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

