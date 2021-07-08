Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, Sells Charter Communications Inc, MBIA Inc, Navient Corp

New Purchases: VYM, WDIV, SPYD, DVYE, DON, HDV, SDIV, OSH, NNY, ENX, BP, BLK, ED, IP, JBLU, KMB, PPG, SWK, WEC, RDS.B, MHN, GLTR, PRF, AKAM, ARW, ADSK, BCE, BNS, BAX, BIO, BXP, CBRE, CCMP, CPB, CAH, XEC, CL, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DOV, FMC, GATX, LKQ, LH, PCAR, PKG, PGR, RJF, RNR, SBAC, SEE, SIEGY, SWKS, LUV, LSI, SRCL, SF, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, KMPR, VTR, WWD, ZBH, VIACA, FAX, NUV, JPS, BFK, IGR, BGT, MGU, EXG, CLR, JAZZ, TAK, RGA, AL, SCR, KEYS, SYNH, BLD, NGVT, CRON, VICI, COLD, SONO, LKNCY, DT, DKNG, BFLY, CSAN, DXJ, GLD, IDU, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IWR, PHO, PID, XLK, XLU, XLV,

VYM, WDIV, SPYD, DVYE, DON, HDV, SDIV, OSH, NNY, ENX, BP, BLK, ED, IP, JBLU, KMB, PPG, SWK, WEC, RDS.B, MHN, GLTR, PRF, AKAM, ARW, ADSK, BCE, BNS, BAX, BIO, BXP, CBRE, CCMP, CPB, CAH, XEC, CL, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DOV, FMC, GATX, LKQ, LH, PCAR, PKG, PGR, RJF, RNR, SBAC, SEE, SIEGY, SWKS, LUV, LSI, SRCL, SF, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, KMPR, VTR, WWD, ZBH, VIACA, FAX, NUV, JPS, BFK, IGR, BGT, MGU, EXG, CLR, JAZZ, TAK, RGA, AL, SCR, KEYS, SYNH, BLD, NGVT, CRON, VICI, COLD, SONO, LKNCY, DT, DKNG, BFLY, CSAN, DXJ, GLD, IDU, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IWR, PHO, PID, XLK, XLU, XLV, Added Positions: QDF, SPLG, EFA, ACWV, IJH, NOBL, DTH, SCHD, JPIN, KOMP, VT, IWM, SCHX, NRK, SPMD, AMAT, MSFT, SHM, AAPL, VZ, DSI, GBTC, T, BMY, LLY, JPM, PFE, SO, UNH, PM, NOW, MMM, ABT, MO, AMT, ADP, KO, CMCSA, DUK, XOM, NEE, HD, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, MET, NSRGY, TRV, UNP, UPS, RTX, WMT, WM, DFS, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, ABBV, CB, ATVI, A, ALB, AIG, AMP, ABC, ANSS, ADM, BA, CSX, CVS, CCL, CAT, CVX, C, DHR, DLTR, EMN, ENB, F, GPC, GPN, ICE, KEY, MAR, MAS, MCD, MCK, MRK, VTRS, NVS, PG, PEG, RNWK, RSG, WRK, SMG, SNA, TJX, TGT, TMO, WAB, WFC, XLNX, YUM, DAL, V, ST, KMI, PSX, TWTR, BABA, CDK, BKI, KHC, TLRY, TLRY, OTIS, ARKK, DVY, EPP, GDX, IJS, IWF, IXUS, PBP, SPDW, SPEM, VBR, XLE,

QDF, SPLG, EFA, ACWV, IJH, NOBL, DTH, SCHD, JPIN, KOMP, VT, IWM, SCHX, NRK, SPMD, AMAT, MSFT, SHM, AAPL, VZ, DSI, GBTC, T, BMY, LLY, JPM, PFE, SO, UNH, PM, NOW, MMM, ABT, MO, AMT, ADP, KO, CMCSA, DUK, XOM, NEE, HD, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, MET, NSRGY, TRV, UNP, UPS, RTX, WMT, WM, DFS, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, ABBV, CB, ATVI, A, ALB, AIG, AMP, ABC, ANSS, ADM, BA, CSX, CVS, CCL, CAT, CVX, C, DHR, DLTR, EMN, ENB, F, GPC, GPN, ICE, KEY, MAR, MAS, MCD, MCK, MRK, VTRS, NVS, PG, PEG, RNWK, RSG, WRK, SMG, SNA, TJX, TGT, TMO, WAB, WFC, XLNX, YUM, DAL, V, ST, KMI, PSX, TWTR, BABA, CDK, BKI, KHC, TLRY, TLRY, OTIS, ARKK, DVY, EPP, GDX, IJS, IWF, IXUS, PBP, SPDW, SPEM, VBR, XLE, Reduced Positions: SPY, CHTR, MBI, NAVI, QCOM, TXN, IAU, VWO, IBM, LMT, MUA, MA, GOOG, BSCL, GSLC, IVV, SCHV, TIP, VTIP, ABB, AES, PLD, AFL, ALL, AXP, AMGN, WTRG, AZN, TFC, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, CRL, COP, GLW, COST, CCI, DEO, DD, ECL, EQIX, GD, GE, DANOY, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HON, HST, ITW, JCI, LVS, LOW, MDT, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NTRS, NUE, PPL, PEP, PRGO, PHG, ROST, RCL, KKPNY, RYAAY, SAP, POOL, CRM, SHW, SCCO, SBUX, TSM, TTE, TYL, USB, UL, VLO, WBA, DIS, EVRG, SSDOY, ESLOY, KYCCF, SMECF, TCEHY, ENLAY, SHECY, RBGLY, LVMUY, CABGY, FTNT, VRSK, AVVIY, PDRDY, LYB, DNBBY, GM, FRC, AAGIY, FB, STOR, LNSTY, BGNE, TWLO, BKR, YETI, DOW, UBER, CARR, AGG, BNDX, BSV, EMLC, GOVT, HYG, IEMG, IHI, IJR, IVE, IWB, LQD, SCHA, SCHF, VEA, VIG, VO,

SPY, CHTR, MBI, NAVI, QCOM, TXN, IAU, VWO, IBM, LMT, MUA, MA, GOOG, BSCL, GSLC, IVV, SCHV, TIP, VTIP, ABB, AES, PLD, AFL, ALL, AXP, AMGN, WTRG, AZN, TFC, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, CRL, COP, GLW, COST, CCI, DEO, DD, ECL, EQIX, GD, GE, DANOY, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HON, HST, ITW, JCI, LVS, LOW, MDT, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NTRS, NUE, PPL, PEP, PRGO, PHG, ROST, RCL, KKPNY, RYAAY, SAP, POOL, CRM, SHW, SCCO, SBUX, TSM, TTE, TYL, USB, UL, VLO, WBA, DIS, EVRG, SSDOY, ESLOY, KYCCF, SMECF, TCEHY, ENLAY, SHECY, RBGLY, LVMUY, CABGY, FTNT, VRSK, AVVIY, PDRDY, LYB, DNBBY, GM, FRC, AAGIY, FB, STOR, LNSTY, BGNE, TWLO, BKR, YETI, DOW, UBER, CARR, AGG, BNDX, BSV, EMLC, GOVT, HYG, IEMG, IHI, IJR, IVE, IWB, LQD, SCHA, SCHF, VEA, VIG, VO, Sold Out: USMV, KPCPY, 5220, UA, CC, SHLX, SYF, GGZ, GWPH, WFCPN.PFD, XYL, SGIOY, PRSP, TRUMY, GMAB, SAFRY, FIBK, OMER, LOCO, CLW, EADSY, JSHLY, IBKR, IVW, VTV, VNQI, VLUE, SUB, STIP, SHYG, REM, PCY, MTUM, IXN, IXJ, VVV, IUSB, ILF, IGOV, IEI, ESGU, ESGE, EFV, EFG, CTVA, AWI, LNG, ITT, ICUI, PWFL, HIG, HAIN, HSBC, FUL, GVA, LCII, DE, CCOI, IDCC, BXMT, CWT, CALM, COG, VIAC, BBY, BECN, BCPC, AMX, ALXN, SANM, EDU, GDV, SMTS, CMG, WY, WERN, VAR, SYK, SCL, SCI, SMTC, AAON, ROP, RLI, DORM, PETS, PCG, ORA, NVO, NWE, ES, JBHT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Charter Communications Inc, MBIA Inc, Navient Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 705 stocks with a total value of $751 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lenox+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 475,514 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 947,581 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 227,124 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 790,633 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) - 1,014,042 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $70.6, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.78 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 110.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $56.436900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 190,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1151.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 229.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.57 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 193.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 465.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 251.91%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $13.08.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $131.28, with an estimated average price of $130.5.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $51.93 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $52.97.