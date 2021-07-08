Logo
First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Insulet Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company First Hawaiian Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Insulet Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2021Q2, First Hawaiian Bank owns 763 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+hawaiian+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,266,916 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 419,345 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,575,002 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 747,956 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 356,294 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 334,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.326500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $386.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.11%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.601400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 94,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 92,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 83,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 194.52%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.92 and $87.2, with an estimated average price of $84.47.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.42.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK. Also check out:

1. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK keeps buying
