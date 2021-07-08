First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Insulet Corp

- New Purchases: QEFA, ISTB, DECK, BWA, ESGV, GRMN, EVR, RNG, EAGG, AQUA, WRB, SAFM, SKT, TLT, MUSA, BVS, MGY, CARG, MBIN, SWT, HBAN, VIAC, CTS, RGLD, HWC, NOV, JBL, CRSP, MLHR, EPRT, FTCH, CLVT, GFL, CPT, GSIE, GOLD, ACC, MAT, EQNR, MTH, USFD, TRU, ARES, PAHC, RPM, MTDR, PHYS, WPM, VTR, TPL, SONY, SU,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWB, IWM, VONV, ACWX, VTIP, IEFA, AGG, FTSL, GNRC, EMB, FB, FPE, CRL, HMC, HON, RH, AJG, JNJ, QCOM, IYW, PGX, VXUS, AAP, ALGN, VALE, LCII, J, MTB, MAS, PH, SPG, TFII, HZNP, SHOP, VREX, IAA, SCHE, ABT, LNT, AVY, BRKR, BC, CLX, COP, EWBC, HE, SJM, JKHY, MCK, MPWR, OTEX, PAYX, RDS.A, SLB, LUV, SNX, SYY, TTE, WFC, SLCA, FANG, ETSY, ALLO, UBER, PSN, BNDX, DON, EUFN, LMBS, SUB, VTWO, VYM, XLE, XLF, MTOR, ABG, BIDU, BIIB, BLDR, CLS, CNC, CHDN, TPR, ED, CPA, DRI, DVA, ENTG, EQR, HELE, INCY, LKQ, TBI, LRCX, LYV, MET, MCHP, NVS, OMI, PATK, PVH, RCII, SMG, XPO, SWKS, SCS, TSN, UDR, UVV, AAWW, SMCI, FTI, PDM, HPP, SBRA, LPLA, HCA, MRC, OEC, CTLT, SYF, SUM, PFGC, FHB, JELD, TRTN, BJ, VRT, DOW, AVTR, CTVA, CARR, ASHR, DHS, DTN, DVY, ESGD, IDV, IEF, IWV, SCHP, SHYG, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CMG, AMZN, AAPL, PODD, BSV, UNH, MA, V, MUB, PFF, SCHA, VV, CTAS, MDT, GOOG, SPY, NVDA, CRM, IVW, VTI, UNP, ANTM, ASML, EQIX, GOOGL, INTC, NKE, LIN, DIS, APTV, TTD, MMM, CB, ADBE, AXP, ADSK, BLL, CSX, DHR, HD, INTU, JPM, BKNG, TMO, YUM, MSCI, FLT, WDAY, PYPL, IEMG, VEA, BAC, BRK.B, CMCSA, DLTR, FCX, INFO, ITW, ISRG, MS, NEM, TGT, TSLA, NOW, TEAM, DOCU, T, ATVI, AMGN, ADP, BOH, BA, BMY, CAT, CSCO, GLW, DE, FFIV, IDXX, KSU, PEP, PFE, PG, DGX, REGN, VZ, TEL, AWK, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, VEEV, STOR, EFA, HEFA, IJS, VNQ, VWO, AES, ACN, NSP, AMD, A, MATX, ALXN, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, APH, AMAT, AZO, TFC, BDX, BBY, BLK, CBRE, CVS, CDNS, CHH, CI, C, COST, CMI, DHI, DUK, LLY, ETR, EPD, XOM, FDX, FNF, GD, GPC, GS, HAE, WELL, IBM, ILMN, TT, KLAC, KMB, LSTR, LAD, LMT, LPX, LOW, MGA, MCD, SPGI, MRK, NVR, NFLX, NSC, ODFL, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PENN, PGR, R, SBAC, SHW, SO, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SYKE, SNPS, TPX, THC, TXN, USB, UL, PAG, UPS, URI, RTX, WMT, WBA, WCC, WMB, TDG, OC, TMUS, PM, AVGO, LEA, CHTR, KMI, MBUU, AY, LITE, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IWD, JPST, SHY, VYMI, AOS, PLD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, ARE, AMP, ABC, AME, ADI, HCKT, ATO, AVB, AVT, AXS, ITUB, BCRX, BKH, BSX, BRO, CNA, CP, COF, CCL, FIS, SCHW, CME, CTXS, CLH, CLF, KO, CTSH, CL, CMC, STZ, COO, CPRT, CCI, XRAY, DAR, DLR, D, DOV, DD, DRQ, DRE, DVAX, EOG, EGP, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, ENB, EL, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FAST, FITB, FR, FLEX, GE, GPI, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HOLX, HST, HUM, MTCH, IDA, IEX, ICE, IPG, KEY, LAMR, LAZ, LEN, LNC, MMP, MMC, MRTN, MTZ, MKC, MTD, MU, MIDD, NDAQ, NXST, NOC, ORLY, ON, ORI, ASGN, OSUR, PPG, PKI, PXD, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, RDN, RJF, RNR, RSG, RIO, RHI, ROK, ROST, RCL, POOL, SEE, SRE, SNA, LSI, STT, STE, SF, SYK, SUI, TROW, TJX, TTMI, TSM, TTWO, TFX, GL, ACIW, TREX, UCTT, UFPI, VLO, VMC, GWW, WM, WSO, WAL, KTOS, XEL, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, COWN, GTLS, EBS, TTGT, DFS, ULTA, ENSG, FNV, DG, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, COR, FRC, HII, FBHS, XYL, VAC, ZNGA, EPAM, COOP, PSX, FIVE, ALEX, NCLH, BCC, NSTG, CDW, PINC, LGIH, ALLY, ZEN, WMS, CFG, KEYS, SYNH, LBRDK, QRVO, SEDG, HPE, LSXMK, VVV, VST, NEX, INVH, ROKU, YETI, FOXA, CRWD, OTIS, CNXC, ANGL, DIA, FLOT, GSG, IUSV, QQQ, TIP, VOO, VTV, VUG,
- Sold Out: SCHX, SPLG, VB, CWB, MKTX, NET, IAC, FDN, LULU, IAU, VCSH, DT, PINS, MNST, MRVL, TDOC, TCF, ABMD, PFSI, CDK, RDFN, TNDM, WHD, GSY, VGSH, BGS, NEE, IRM, FHI, UTMD, GATX, GILD, BYD, CSGS, CASS, CAR, DPZ, RE, EXC, EWJ, FBC, GIS, CFXA, SVC, KHC, MDLZ, NUE, O, BERY, NXPI, TSCO, BX, KGC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,266,916 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 419,345 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,575,002 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 747,956 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 356,294 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 334,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.326500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $386.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.11%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.601400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 94,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 92,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 83,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 194.52%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.92 and $87.2, with an estimated average price of $84.47.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.42.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.
