First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Insulet Corp

IVV, IWB, IWM, VONV, ACWX, VTIP, IEFA, AGG, FTSL, GNRC, EMB, FB, FPE, CRL, HMC, HON, RH, AJG, JNJ, QCOM, IYW, PGX, VXUS, AAP, ALGN, VALE, LCII, J, MTB, MAS, PH, SPG, TFII, HZNP, SHOP, VREX, IAA, SCHE, ABT, LNT, AVY, BRKR, BC, CLX, COP, EWBC, HE, SJM, JKHY, MCK, MPWR, OTEX, PAYX, RDS.A, SLB, LUV, SNX, SYY, TTE, WFC, SLCA, FANG, ETSY, ALLO, UBER, PSN, BNDX, DON, EUFN, LMBS, SUB, VTWO, VYM, XLE, XLF, MTOR, ABG, BIDU, BIIB, BLDR, CLS, CNC, CHDN, TPR, ED, CPA, DRI, DVA, ENTG, EQR, HELE, INCY, LKQ, TBI, LRCX, LYV, MET, MCHP, NVS, OMI, PATK, PVH, RCII, SMG, XPO, SWKS, SCS, TSN, UDR, UVV, AAWW, SMCI, FTI, PDM, HPP, SBRA, LPLA, HCA, MRC, OEC, CTLT, SYF, SUM, PFGC, FHB, JELD, TRTN, BJ, VRT, DOW, AVTR, CTVA, CARR, ASHR, DHS, DTN, DVY, ESGD, IDV, IEF, IWV, SCHP, SHYG, SLV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CMG, AMZN, AAPL, PODD, BSV, UNH, MA, V, MUB, PFF, SCHA, VV, CTAS, MDT, GOOG, SPY, NVDA, CRM, IVW, VTI, UNP, ANTM, ASML, EQIX, GOOGL, INTC, NKE, LIN, DIS, APTV, TTD, MMM, CB, ADBE, AXP, ADSK, BLL, CSX, DHR, HD, INTU, JPM, BKNG, TMO, YUM, MSCI, FLT, WDAY, PYPL, IEMG, VEA, BAC, BRK.B, CMCSA, DLTR, FCX, INFO, ITW, ISRG, MS, NEM, TGT, TSLA, NOW, TEAM, DOCU, T, ATVI, AMGN, ADP, BOH, BA, BMY, CAT, CSCO, GLW, DE, FFIV, IDXX, KSU, PEP, PFE, PG, DGX, REGN, VZ, TEL, AWK, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, VEEV, STOR, EFA, HEFA, IJS, VNQ, VWO, AES, ACN, NSP, AMD, A, MATX, ALXN, ALL, MO, AIG, AMT, APH, AMAT, AZO, TFC, BDX, BBY, BLK, CBRE, CVS, CDNS, CHH, CI, C, COST, CMI, DHI, DUK, LLY, ETR, EPD, XOM, FDX, FNF, GD, GPC, GS, HAE, WELL, IBM, ILMN, TT, KLAC, KMB, LSTR, LAD, LMT, LPX, LOW, MGA, MCD, SPGI, MRK, NVR, NFLX, NSC, ODFL, ORCL, OSK, PNC, PENN, PGR, R, SBAC, SHW, SO, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SYKE, SNPS, TPX, THC, TXN, USB, UL, PAG, UPS, URI, RTX, WMT, WBA, WCC, WMB, TDG, OC, TMUS, PM, AVGO, LEA, CHTR, KMI, MBUU, AY, LITE, IJJ, IJK, IJT, IWD, JPST, SHY, VYMI, AOS, PLD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, ARE, AMP, ABC, AME, ADI, HCKT, ATO, AVB, AVT, AXS, ITUB, BCRX, BKH, BSX, BRO, CNA, CP, COF, CCL, FIS, SCHW, CME, CTXS, CLH, CLF, KO, CTSH, CL, CMC, STZ, COO, CPRT, CCI, XRAY, DAR, DLR, D, DOV, DD, DRQ, DRE, DVAX, EOG, EGP, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EMR, ENB, EL, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FAST, FITB, FR, FLEX, GE, GPI, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HOLX, HST, HUM, MTCH, IDA, IEX, ICE, IPG, KEY, LAMR, LAZ, LEN, LNC, MMP, MMC, MRTN, MTZ, MKC, MTD, MU, MIDD, NDAQ, NXST, NOC, ORLY, ON, ORI, ASGN, OSUR, PPG, PKI, PXD, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, RDN, RJF, RNR, RSG, RIO, RHI, ROK, ROST, RCL, POOL, SEE, SRE, SNA, LSI, STT, STE, SF, SYK, SUI, TROW, TJX, TTMI, TSM, TTWO, TFX, GL, ACIW, TREX, UCTT, UFPI, VLO, VMC, GWW, WM, WSO, WAL, KTOS, XEL, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, COWN, GTLS, EBS, TTGT, DFS, ULTA, ENSG, FNV, DG, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, COR, FRC, HII, FBHS, XYL, VAC, ZNGA, EPAM, COOP, PSX, FIVE, ALEX, NCLH, BCC, NSTG, CDW, PINC, LGIH, ALLY, ZEN, WMS, CFG, KEYS, SYNH, LBRDK, QRVO, SEDG, HPE, LSXMK, VVV, VST, NEX, INVH, ROKU, YETI, FOXA, CRWD, OTIS, CNXC, ANGL, DIA, FLOT, GSG, IUSV, QQQ, TIP, VOO, VTV, VUG,

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Insulet Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2021Q2, First Hawaiian Bank owns 763 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,266,916 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 419,345 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,575,002 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 747,956 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 356,294 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 334,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.326500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $386.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.11%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $243.601400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 94,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 92,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 83,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 194.52%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.92 and $87.2, with an estimated average price of $84.47.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.42.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.