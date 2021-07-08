RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: RWK, DEUS, ICSH, LRGF, NUSC, FERG, SUSA, IWF, PKW, CWI, TWLO,
- Added Positions: EFA, SPTM, DGRW, QUAL, SPEM, ESGD, QTEC, SLY, JQUA, JPIN, FVD, RDVY, RSP, SRLN, HYLS, QQQ, JPST, AMZN, PGX, FRI, IJH, TIP, REZ, IEFA, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: AMC, USRT, ARKG, SPHD, BSCL, BSCM, XLRE, EZM, MSFT, VTI, FB, GOOGL, IWV, JPEM, SCHB,
- Sold Out: PLTR,
For the details of RVW Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rvw+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RVW Wealth, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 481,341 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 655,393 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 572,135 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 251,616 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 324,855 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 365,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.998500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 566,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 74,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.616800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.075700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.566000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.
