RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RVW Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RVW Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rvw+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RVW Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 481,341 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 655,393 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 572,135 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 251,616 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  5. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 324,855 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 365,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.998500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 566,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 74,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.616800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.075700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.566000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of RVW Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. RVW Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RVW Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RVW Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RVW Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider