Appleton Partners Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Carlisle Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Carlisle Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, Appleton Partners Inc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Appleton Partners Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,279 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,390 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,772 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,359 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,891 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1586.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $292.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76.

Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Sold Out: Ocado Group PLC (OCDDY)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Ocado Group PLC. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $57.21.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Appleton Partners Inc. Also check out:

1. Appleton Partners Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Appleton Partners Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Appleton Partners Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Appleton Partners Inc keeps buying
