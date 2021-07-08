Appleton Partners Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Carlisle Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, CMG, NEM, QDEL, WSO, BX, CTLT, ESGV, MDYV, MMC, RJF, KKR, TNDM, SPYX,
- Added Positions: TSM, IEMG, JPST, MS, FLRN, STZ, ZBRA, IBB, ECL, BAC, RTX, SPIB, EQIX, DHI, SCHX, FISV, PGF, SCHA, COLD, T, BKLN, DIS, XLE, EMLP, IAGG, GOOG, JNK, LVMUY, QAI, WCN, SCHH, WMT, SPAB, XOP, MNST, ADSK, CMCSA, ABT, LLY, TWTR, AMGN, SHOP, XOM, DOW, EL, NOC, ABBV, ADM, DE, BRK.B, CAT, CF, UNP, MMM, RSG, MCD, TGT, VMC, IBM, ATVI, BR, VTV, VNQ, CIBR, SCHE, SCHD, XLF, XLU, AKAM, CVX, CLX, FNDX, DD, ESGD, NEE, HON, WFC, ITW, TT, INTC, SBUX, TRV, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, TXN, PEP, UNH, INTU, TMO, ADBE, AMZN, COST, ICE, SHW, V, BFAM, GS, HD, ILMN, NFLX, PG, TJX, PANW, ACN, AMT, ADP, DHR, GOOGL, JNJ, SIVB, VRTX, FB, PYPL, OKTA, GSIE, IWM, VEA, AMP, APH, SCHW, CL, CCI, EW, EA, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, NKE, NTRS, NVS, BKNG, ROP, CRM, SMG, VLO, VRSN, AVGO, NXPI, EFA, EFAV, HACK, VIG, CB, ALB, BDX, BMRN, BMY, CVS, CHD, C, VALE, ED, DPZ, EOG, FHI, GE, GIS, GILD, MDLZ, LRCX, LAMR, LOW, MGM, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PFE, SLB, SWK, SYY, UPS, MTN, WAB, TEL, ECNCF, AGG, BND, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FPX, GLD, IGM, IJR, IVE, IWF, IWO, IWP, IWV, JPIN, QQQ, SCHO, SCHZ, SDY, SHY, USMV, VBR, VEU, VMBS, VOO, VUG, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: CSL, IJJ, BIIB, NSC, SO, OCDDY, IAU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,279 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,390 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,772 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,359 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,891 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1586.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $292.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76.Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.Sold Out: Ocado Group PLC (OCDDY)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Ocado Group PLC. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $57.21.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.
