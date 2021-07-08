Appleton Partners Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Carlisle Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, CMG, NEM, QDEL, WSO, BX, CTLT, ESGV, MDYV, MMC, RJF, KKR, TNDM, SPYX,

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Carlisle Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, Appleton Partners Inc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,279 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,390 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,772 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 120,359 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 297,891 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1586.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $292.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $228.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $544.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Ocado Group PLC. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $57.21.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.