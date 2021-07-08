InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Skillz Inc, 3M Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, CVS Health Corp, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: SKLZ, TCOM, ESGV, IWM, AMAT, TER, XBI, BP, SCZ, RDS.B, LUV, TJX, PLUG, DAL, ATVI, SAP,

SKLZ, TCOM, ESGV, IWM, AMAT, TER, XBI, BP, SCZ, RDS.B, LUV, TJX, PLUG, DAL, ATVI, SAP, Added Positions: MMM, MLM, ARRY, FISV, DIS, SLP, NYT, ABT, AEP, GE, FTV, MANU, F, ETN, BAC, TIP, C, MTH, KTOS, MLHR, KO, CSCO, GM, XLY, EFA, MDY, PG, MRK, ORA, BHAT, BRK.B, APD, CCI, XLF, PFE, WMT, XLI, PLUS, AWK, NEE, SYK, HON, ADSK, XOM,

MMM, MLM, ARRY, FISV, DIS, SLP, NYT, ABT, AEP, GE, FTV, MANU, F, ETN, BAC, TIP, C, MTH, KTOS, MLHR, KO, CSCO, GM, XLY, EFA, MDY, PG, MRK, ORA, BHAT, BRK.B, APD, CCI, XLF, PFE, WMT, XLI, PLUS, AWK, NEE, SYK, HON, ADSK, XOM, Reduced Positions: CVS, HD, SBUX, GOOG, BA, T, A, DLR, ENB, AMT, V, PLD, MSFT, LOW, IBM, VOO, SCHW, PANW, DHR, QQQ, ZTS, VLO, ZBH, AAPL, JPM, SPY, NVDA, FTNT, VTI, EA, DEO, NTRS, UL, XLC, VZ, EEM, AMD, HYG, ORCL, XLB, BMY, VGT, PEP,

CVS, HD, SBUX, GOOG, BA, T, A, DLR, ENB, AMT, V, PLD, MSFT, LOW, IBM, VOO, SCHW, PANW, DHR, QQQ, ZTS, VLO, ZBH, AAPL, JPM, SPY, NVDA, FTNT, VTI, EA, DEO, NTRS, UL, XLC, VZ, EEM, AMD, HYG, ORCL, XLB, BMY, VGT, PEP, Sold Out: TSN, CARR, APO, MDLZ, FSLR, VGIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skillz Inc, 3M Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Tyson Foods Inc, CVS Health Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, InTrack Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, InTrack Investment Management Inc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of InTrack Investment Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrack+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,384 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,032 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 15,506 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) - 69,623 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,318 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 126,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 209.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 136.96%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 257.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 107.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 263.68%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.359500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55.