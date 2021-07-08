InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Skillz Inc, 3M Co, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, CVS Health Corp, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: SKLZ, TCOM, ESGV, IWM, AMAT, TER, XBI, BP, SCZ, RDS.B, LUV, TJX, PLUG, DAL, ATVI, SAP,
- Added Positions: MMM, MLM, ARRY, FISV, DIS, SLP, NYT, ABT, AEP, GE, FTV, MANU, F, ETN, BAC, TIP, C, MTH, KTOS, MLHR, KO, CSCO, GM, XLY, EFA, MDY, PG, MRK, ORA, BHAT, BRK.B, APD, CCI, XLF, PFE, WMT, XLI, PLUS, AWK, NEE, SYK, HON, ADSK, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, HD, SBUX, GOOG, BA, T, A, DLR, ENB, AMT, V, PLD, MSFT, LOW, IBM, VOO, SCHW, PANW, DHR, QQQ, ZTS, VLO, ZBH, AAPL, JPM, SPY, NVDA, FTNT, VTI, EA, DEO, NTRS, UL, XLC, VZ, EEM, AMD, HYG, ORCL, XLB, BMY, VGT, PEP,
- Sold Out: TSN, CARR, APO, MDLZ, FSLR, VGIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of InTrack Investment Management Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,384 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,032 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 15,506 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) - 69,623 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.04%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,318 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 126,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 209.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 136.96%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 257.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 107.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 263.68%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.359500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 36,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55.
