Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amphenol Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amphenol Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amphenol Corp, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Everbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE. As of 2021Q2, Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE owns 139 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regency+capital+management+inc.%5Cde/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 110,647 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.41%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,202 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,700 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.28%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,779 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.79%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,025 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.55%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $199.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $115.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $35.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $279.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $199.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 361.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $115.33, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 110,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2504.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 147.92%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.143800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 56,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 197.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $346.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 21,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 169830.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 16,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE. Also check out:

1. Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE's Undervalued Stocks
2. Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider