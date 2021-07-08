Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amphenol Corp, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: BABA, CBOE, WY, VIGI, SNPS, STMP, NFLX, VIG, GRMN, RGR, FTV, GOOG, AMRS, BTI, SONY, PLD, ROST, PEP, AVGO, VRSK, ES, MLP, MLM, VIAC, SQ, EEMA, FXA, AME, T,
- Added Positions: AGG, GOOGL, APH, FB, MSFT, CNI, AMZN, BRK.B, LOW, COST, CRM, BDX, HD, WSO, BR, MKC, SLV, CME, AMT, TMO, V, BK, RBA, ANSS, MCO, ACN, XLY, ITOT, GGG, VTI, AAPL, MA, GS, SPGI, FERG, EWJ, ISRG, KKR, CRL, FAST, DE, IJH, AVY, XLC, USB, MITK, MFC, NEP, SNOW, JPM, HE,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, IEMG, CSX, WMT, IVV, ROP, VZ, BOH, SYK, DHR, GWW, SPY, MCD, FHB, GOVT, NVDA, ATVI, ACWI, AUTL, SBUX, PFE, PM, MORF, OCUP, MO, SCHB, FHI, NEE, KOF, FCX, SE, DCBO, MKL, AMGN,
- Sold Out: IAU, JNJ, EVBG, ADBE, TWTR, ADSK, CAT, ABNB, XLE, TWLO, LLY, GD, EQIX, SHV, LMT, MRK, PLTR, UNP, AMD, PSTH, PTON, HHC, TSCO, ESGC, TSLA, IJR, SCHZ, KSU, TQQQ, CLX, IXUS, IJK, TLT, FISV, PCVX, XLU, SKLZ, VNQ, XLK, DKNG, NET, FAF, AFL, KO, CCI, DXCM, EXR, PGR, QCOM, RTX, MELI, PINS, JD, ETSY, Z, HOME, RDFN, ROKU, DOCU, FTCH, ESTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 110,647 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.41%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,202 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,700 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,779 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,025 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.55%
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $199.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $115.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $35.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $279.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $199.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 361.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $115.33, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 110,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2504.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 147.92%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.143800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 56,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 197.62%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $346.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 21,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 169830.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 16,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.
