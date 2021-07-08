Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Union Pacific Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: UNP, QQQ, WFC, VNQ,
- Added Positions: IVV, USRT, VB, SPY, CVX, XOM, AAPL, TSLA, JNJ, WEC, HYG, VEA, BMY, MDLZ, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IWF, VO, IWD, IJR, IGIB, VEU, SDY, PM, IWR, IWM, BSV, DIS, TIP, VWO, MMM, MSFT, WMT, PG, PEP, HON, FISV, MO, IDV, PFE, IVW, MRK, BRK.B, AMGN, T,
- Sold Out: VBR, UMBF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ellenbecker Investment Group
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 272,658 shares, 38.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 142,982 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 511,773 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.82%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 204,726 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 67,132 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)
Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94.
