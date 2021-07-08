Logo
Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Union Pacific Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellenbecker Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q2, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 69 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellenbecker Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellenbecker+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellenbecker Investment Group
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 272,658 shares, 38.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 142,982 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  3. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 511,773 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.82%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 204,726 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 67,132 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $60.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $88.57 and $99.55, with an estimated average price of $94.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellenbecker Investment Group. Also check out:

