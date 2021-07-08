Logo
Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Ambarella Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Burnham Holdings Inc, Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys Ambarella Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Schlumberger, sells Burnham Holdings Inc, Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, American Express Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q2, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 323 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,385 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,451 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 35,225 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,952 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,810 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.23 and $107.37, with an estimated average price of $99.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 89.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Telos Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Burnham Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Sold Out: Heineken NV (HEINY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Heineken NV. The sale prices were between $51.6 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $58.45.

Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43.

Sold Out: Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCP.PFD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Burnham Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $53.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE. Also check out:

1. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE keeps buying
