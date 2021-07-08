Truehand, Inc Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, APA Corp, Sells , HP Inc, Washington Prime Group Inc

New Purchases: APA,

APA, Added Positions: JKD,

JKD, Sold Out: VAR, HPQ, WPG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, APA Corp, sells , HP Inc, Washington Prime Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Truehand, Inc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truehand, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truehand%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,013 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% iRobot Corp (IRBT) - 62,505 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,856 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 34,437 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,947 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.84 and $6.73, with an estimated average price of $2.61.