Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, CME Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Chevron Corp, American Express Co, sells Walmart Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, CME Group Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullinan+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,939,972 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.52%
  2. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,404,810 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 522,990 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,714 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.347500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 522,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 106,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 257.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 128,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 102,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 148,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider