Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, CME Group Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Chevron Corp, American Express Co, sells Walmart Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, CME Group Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,939,972 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.52% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,404,810 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 522,990 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,714 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.89 and $101.73, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $143.347500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 522,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 106,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 257.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 128,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 102,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 148,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.