Arlington Partners LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Gold Trust, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arlington Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, The Home Depot Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Gold Trust, FedEx Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Adtalem Global Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arlington Partners LLC owns 324 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arlington Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Partners LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 352,413 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 219,379 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 562,158 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32207.93%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 615,852 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.92%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,602 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF (XES)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $67.86, with an estimated average price of $57.87. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.73 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32207.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 562,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 70.85%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $319.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $33.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Arlington Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arlington Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arlington Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arlington Partners LLC keeps buying
