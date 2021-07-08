Logo
First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hamilton, OH, based Investment company First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division owns 181 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+bank%2C+n.a.+-+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 986,376 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 252,184 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 298,466 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,773 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,604 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59 and $60.52, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division. Also check out:

1. First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division keeps buying
