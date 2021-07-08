Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: SLV, PMX, XLRE, WMB, BA, CAT, CHTR, FIVG, MSOS, CVX, C, COP, ETN, INTU, PYPL, IPAY,
- Added Positions: BIV, VTEB, VWO, FDIS, IYG, VTV, IQLT, IMTM, VUG, VCSH, GSLC, VEA, GOOGL, VWOB, SUB, JPST, MGK, SCHA, UNH, HYMB, NEE, SHYG, SCHM, ENB, FB, MSFT, VOO, IHI, HON, BRK.B, IGV, JKE, COST, BAC, RTX, PG, JNJ, XOM, AMZN, BMY, SPY, XLY, WFC, MRK, LLY, EEM, AGG, QCOM, PFE, ORCL, GE, XLV, GLW,
- Reduced Positions: PFF, CVS, T, IVW, IJH, SYY, IJR, IVE, CSCO, WPC, MMM, UPS, NVS, IEFA, VYM, AMAT, MDY, VTI, PAYX, PEP, INTC, MO, LMT, VZ, NVG, EFA, ACN, VT, IJT, HD, GOOG, ABBV, SBI, DIS, WMT, SBUX, MCD, IBM, EPD, BND, PM, MA, KO, IJJ, TFC, IJS, D,
- Sold Out: MHLD, MJ, PEJ, AEP,
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 824,590 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 944,950 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 193,106 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 105,447 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 266,034 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.011400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.197100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $232.089100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $89.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 266,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 186,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.149000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 201,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 314.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.790900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 806.99%. The purchase prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17. The stock is now traded at around $181.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Maiden Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.47.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
