Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, Maiden Holdings, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allegiant+private+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 824,590 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 944,950 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 193,106 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 105,447 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 266,034 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46%
New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.011400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.197100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $232.089100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $89.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 266,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 186,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.149000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 201,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 314.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.790900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 806.99%. The purchase prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17. The stock is now traded at around $181.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.09%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Maiden Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $3.47.

Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allegiant Private Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider