Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bath, ME, based Investment company Bath Savings Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Equinix Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 157 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bath Savings Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bath+savings+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bath Savings Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,821 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 103,069 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 417,329 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 220,787 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 420,984 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.914500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 63.16%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $821.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.55%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $82.267200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bath Savings Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Bath Savings Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bath Savings Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bath Savings Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bath Savings Trust Co keeps buying
