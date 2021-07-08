Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Magna International Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CSX Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: NYF, RCL, MGA, CL, ED, HSY, JCI, UPS, WFC, ENZC, G31,

Investment company Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Magna International Inc, Ciena Corp, American Express Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CSX Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ResMed Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,388 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 26,940 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) - 629,665 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,624 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 495,335 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.83 and $213.06, with an estimated average price of $204.3. The stock is now traded at around $201.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.