Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Magna International Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CSX Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: NYF, RCL, MGA, CL, ED, HSY, JCI, UPS, WFC, ENZC, G31,
- Added Positions: CIEN, XOM, PLD, AXP, VIOO, SPSB, FDX, BAC, PKI, LUV, SBUX, CMG, MDLZ, AZO, SPIB, AES, COG, SPYG, NUV, OSK, MS, LECO, EEM, EFA, SPDW, SPEM, SPMD, SPYV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, CSX, QQQ, MSFT, HD, AAPL, PFF, RMD, TMO, ISRG, ADBE, SHW, PEP, GOOG, PNC, AMZN, NKE, LMT, UNH, V, CSCO, JPM, MRK, COST, JNJ, PG, AMT, WMT, MTB, ILMN, LLY, ORCL, EL, PFE, ADP, INTC, HON, MMC, VWO, DG, COP, VZ, LOW, ENB, CVX, BA, NVDA, MCD, CVS, DIS, SYY, IFF, CRM, VEA, NOC, XLNX, ABT, KMX, TFC, CTXS, GS, CMCSA, DHR, PSX, BMY, CAH, CAT, SCHW, VLO, MET, MDY, GLW, DUK, RDS.A, STL, HAL, LHX, IBM, ITW, AMGN, NSC, CB, BK, BCPC, DOW, KHC, KO, BERK, TSLA, WDDD, TD, EMR, QCOM, PPL, JFBC, LEN,
- Sold Out: MO, LYB,
For the details of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+valley+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,388 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 26,940 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) - 629,665 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,624 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 495,335 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.83 and $213.06, with an estimated average price of $204.3. The stock is now traded at around $201.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.
