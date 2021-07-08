Logo
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Magna International Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CSX Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Magna International Inc, Ciena Corp, American Express Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CSX Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ResMed Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+valley+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,388 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
  2. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 26,940 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  3. Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) - 629,665 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,624 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  5. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 495,335 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
New Purchase: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.83 and $213.06, with an estimated average price of $204.3. The stock is now traded at around $201.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC . Also check out:

1. HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC keeps buying
