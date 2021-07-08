ACT Advisors, LLC. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, AT&T Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: SCHD,
- Added Positions: MTUM, IVOL, QQQ, T, AAPL, PCI,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, USMV, XMLV, LOW,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 188,019 shares, 32.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 207,657 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 448,930 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 122,171 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,667 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.54%. The holding were 207,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
ACT Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.225800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACT Advisors, LLC..
