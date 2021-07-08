Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: NVO, DTE, CTXS, VNQI, VMBS, VCIT, SPIB, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, SCHC, FNDX, FNDF, FNDE, FNDC, FNDA, EMLC, EBND, TEVA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, BRK.B, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, MDY, SCHF, SCHE, SNV, ESGU, VZ, UPS, DIS, WBA, WMT, T, SYK, PFE, INTU, XOM, DUK, DOV, AAPL, AEP,
- Sold Out: VEU, BA, IFF, XBI, VCSH, SDS, IAU, ADT, BABA, KN, ZTS, HZNP, TJX, NEM, HRTX, LHX, EQC, GOOGL, ETN, STZ, FTRCQ, CHKP, CCL, BDX, ANSS,
For the details of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/filbrandt+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 468,544 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 358,888 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 283,420 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 149,394 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 89,216 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.412200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 261.10%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment