Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Boeing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Novo Nordisk A/S, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, DTE Energy Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Boeing Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 468,544 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 358,888 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 283,420 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 149,394 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 89,216 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.412200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 261.10%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.