Spence Asset Management Buys Airbnb Inc, Twilio Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: ABNB, TWLO, EFA, SCHB,
- Added Positions: MA, TYL, APPS, VEEV, NOW, VIRT, V, CSGP, MDB, SHOP, SPY, QQQ, IPAY, IGV, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MSFT, VOO, AGG, IWM, IWR, JPS,
- Sold Out: GOVT, IWB, IWS,
For the details of Spence Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spence+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spence Asset Management
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 63,648 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 78,276 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,033 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 44,472 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Visa Inc (V) - 109,404 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 82,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $382.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 11,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.87 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.38.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spence Asset Management. Also check out:
1. Spence Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spence Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spence Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spence Asset Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment