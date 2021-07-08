Spence Asset Management Buys Airbnb Inc, Twilio Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: ABNB, TWLO, EFA, SCHB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Twilio Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Spence Asset Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 63,648 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 78,276 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,033 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 44,472 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Visa Inc (V) - 109,404 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 82,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $382.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 11,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.87 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.38.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6.