Private Trust Co Na Buys TE Connectivity, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IHS Markit

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Private Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys TE Connectivity, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IHS Markit, Cadence Design Systems Inc, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q2, Private Trust Co Na owns 384 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,749 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,329 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,877 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,677 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 88,713 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $304.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $337.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $102.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $326.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 167.18%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $135.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA. Also check out:

1. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIVATE TRUST CO NA keeps buying
