Private Trust Co Na Buys TE Connectivity, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IHS Markit

New Purchases: KLAC, ULTA, TXRH, VIAC, BURL, MTZ, GM, JLL, LULU, NUE, O, SRLN, EZM, AFL, VLO, RHHBY, RMD, PANW, NFG,

JPM, TEL, USB, UNP, SPYG, CAT, VTI, MMC, CVX, XOM, IEFA, MINT, AMAT, CHIQ, GS, IJH, VO, FISV, PGR, VTWO, WHR, ABT, AZN, BAC, CCMP, ETN, ESE, F, HON, IEMG, IJK, LECO, PFE, PSX, REGN, SCHD, LUV, TJX, DIS, BSX, CLX, COP, CVS, EMR, ROCK, HBAN, ICUI, ICE, BSCM, GOVT, EIDO, ENZL, EPHE, EEM, LDOS, MCD, PH, BOND, QCOM, SPTM, TSM, TTEK, TT, UPS, UNH, VWO, VOO, VB, ALL, DOX, AWK, APH, BK, BAX, BA, CACI, SCHW, CI, C, CME, ED, GLW, DHI, DEO, DLR, DG, DUK, EA, ENB, EL, EXC, FDX, FTSL, GRMN, GE, GIS, ICLR, IBM, EWI, ESGU, IUSV, IBB, KEY, LHX, MPC, MET, MSCI, PPL, RSG, SYY, HSY, TTE, TRMB, TFC, VBR, VXUS, WM, WFC, XLNX, YUM, YUMC, Reduced Positions: ADP, K, LH, COO, SPY, ALXN, BRK.B, CMCSA, APD, ASML, IVV, PEP, SBUX, WMT, AJG, T, EFA, USMV, LOW, NDAQ, NEOG, NOC, SHW, STE, TGT, ADBE, AAGIY, BABA, MO, DE, FB, HD, SHY, MA, MRK, PG, VZ, AXP, AMGN, ANSS, AVY, BIIB, AVGO, BRO, CSL, CDW, CNC, CL, D, EPD, FRC, FTV, FWRD, FCN, GILD, QAI, AGG, EWC, EWQ, EWJ, EWN, EWU, IWP, IWD, JBHT, MAR, MMS, NSRGY, PM, CRM, NOW, SO, MDYG, TXN, TSCO, UL, XLU, V, ZTS, ACN, EADSY, AMT, AME, ADM, ARCC, BDX, BP, CHTR, CMG, CHD, CTBI, CAG, CSGP, CMI, ECL, EFX, EXPD, FIXD, FCX, G, GSK, IP, SPHD, DGRO, EWA, INDA, IWS, KMB, KMI, XBI, MDLZ, NFLX, NVS, PKI, PNCPP.PFD, PRU, RTX, RF, ROP, RPM, SRE, TSLA, BX, TTC, VT, VMW, WEC,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TE Connectivity, U.S. Bancorp, Union Pacific Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Caterpillar Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IHS Markit, Cadence Design Systems Inc, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q2, Private Trust Co Na owns 384 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,749 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,329 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,877 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,677 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 88,713 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $304.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $337.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $102.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $326.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 167.18%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $135.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.