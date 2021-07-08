Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lakeland Financial Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q2, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 101 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indiana+trust+%26+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,654 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 79,755 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 32,726 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,997 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 1st Source Corp (SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in 1st Source Corp by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Sold Out: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $64.14.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. Also check out:

1. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider