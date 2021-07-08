Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

- New Purchases: MO, CL, GLD,
- Added Positions: SRCE, AAPL, FISV, NKE, FB, JPM, BLK, PEP, BEN, VZ, ORCL, V, GOOGL, AFL, BLL, COST, CVS, LLY, TJX, ABT, NEE, IBM, GIS, GD, MSFT, AMZN, CSCO, BMY, WFC, PG, MDT, MET, PRU, SBUX, XOM, CAT, UNH, HBNC, GILD, WMT, DE, DIS, ZBH, WBA, GOOG, QCOM, LMT, INTC, CVX, BA, BRK.B, T, USB, ITW, FRME, GWW, EXC, CTSH, AXP, APD,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, PYPL, NVDA, AEP, HD, JNJ, NSC, XLK, ETN, PFE, SYY, TSLA, KO,
- Sold Out: THO, LH, LKFN, KMB,
For the details of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indiana+trust+%26+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,654 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 79,755 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 32,726 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,997 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 1st Source Corp (SRCE)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in 1st Source Corp by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.Sold Out: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $64.14.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. Also check out:
1. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment