Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 1st Source Corp, Altria Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, sells CSX Corp, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lakeland Financial Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q2, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 101 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,654 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Ball Corp (BLL) - 79,755 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 32,726 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,997 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in 1st Source Corp by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 60,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $64.14.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.