Security National Bank Buys Stryker Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Stryker Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Amgen Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Security National Bank owns 97 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Security National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Security National Bank
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,789 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 84,066 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,889 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,236 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,578 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Security National Bank initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.661500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Security National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Security National Bank. Also check out:

1. Security National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Security National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Security National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Security National Bank keeps buying
