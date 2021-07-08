Security National Bank Buys Stryker Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: SYK, FPE, PYPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Amgen Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Security National Bank owns 97 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Security National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,789 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 84,066 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,889 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,236 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,578 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Security National Bank initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.661500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.