Security National Bank Buys Stryker Corp, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: SYK, FPE, PYPL,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, MRK, CRM, ROST, DOW, HOLX, PANW, NKE, ZTS, ATVI, V, UNP, TMO, TSM, ADBE, HON, AMZN, LMT, CPT, UNH, TRMB, SBUX, DIS, SEDG, BLK, SIVB, SPY, VTI, VZ, IVV, BX, CAT, VLO,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, VOO, AAPL, NVDA, MA, TXN, ACN, BR, KO, COST, PEP, CB, HTGC, ABT, ABBV,
- Sold Out: PFF, DISCA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Security National Bank
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,789 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 84,066 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,889 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,236 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,578 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
Security National Bank initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Security National Bank initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.661500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Security National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Security National Bank.
