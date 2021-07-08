Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: XLE, UNM, BPOP, MRO, VALE, LGF.A, FANG, FHN, MTG, TPR, TDC, DVN, ADS, GPS, HOG, CX, BF.B, WBS, ZS, TXT, WORK, SKX, VRTX, PTC, NWSA, LYV, ESGU, EAF, DT, CBSH, AVTR, ALNY, SIRI, HEI, CBOE, VTRS, ADT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Unum Group, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partner, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Symmetry Partner, LLC owns 623 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 337,301 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 765,462 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 606,351 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 909,968 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 483,532 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 113,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 112,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 124.86%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 113,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 318,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 212.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2504.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 225.10%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 226.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 89,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.