Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symmetry Partner, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Unum Group, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partner, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Symmetry Partner, LLC owns 623 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Partner, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Partner, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 337,301 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 765,462 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 606,351 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 909,968 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  5. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 483,532 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 113,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 112,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 124.86%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 113,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 318,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 212.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2504.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 225.10%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 226.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 89,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symmetry Partner, LLC. Also check out:

1. Symmetry Partner, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symmetry Partner, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symmetry Partner, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symmetry Partner, LLC keeps buying
