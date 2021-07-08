Logo
Chesley Taft & Associates Llc Buys Humana Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Ball Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chesley Taft & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, First Republic Bank, sells Amgen Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Ball Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chesley+taft+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 304,518 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,197 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,160 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 397,861 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 162,040 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $454.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 24,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 168,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.469600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.504800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 66.30%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $469.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 33,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 217,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 617.24%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.72 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $258.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHESLEY TAFT & ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
