Canandaigua National Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Progressive Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Progressive Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NVIDIA Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2021Q2, Canandaigua National Corp owns 264 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,418 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,613 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,038 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,213 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 92,815 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.1 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $118.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.