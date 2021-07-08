Logo
Canandaigua National Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Progressive Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Canandaigua National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Progressive Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NVIDIA Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2021Q2, Canandaigua National Corp owns 264 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canandaigua+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,418 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,613 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,038 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,213 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 92,815 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.1 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $118.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

1. CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL CORP keeps buying
