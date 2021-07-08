Canandaigua National Corp Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Progressive Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: BNL, ABG, 4LRA, ANF, AEO, BRKS, QRVO, SIGI, LYTS,
- Added Positions: MS, PGR, PAYX, CL, CMCSA, TMO, JNJ, XOM, DEM, CI, DVY, AMGN, VOO, VGT, VIGI, SO, INTC, GE, DG, CSCO, CARR, K, OTIS, GD, FDX, SYY, TSLA, AVGO, AMT, YUM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GS, USB, MSFT, NVDA, JPM, T, BRK.A, IT, DIS, HON, ORCL, PPG, SYK, PYPL, TRV, MDT, AMZN, KO, STZ, DHR, NKE, SNA, SNPS, TGT, BDX, CVS, D, EMN, LMT, NEE, TJX, JCI, GOOGL, BRK.B, CHD, C, GLW, DRI, DE, GNRC, IBM, ISRG, LYBC, MKC, MCHP, PFE, PRU, QLYS, RDS.A, SWK, TTWO, TDY, UNP, UPS, WSM, ETN, HZNP, STE, CB, AKAM, ALL, MO, UHAL, AXP, BK, BAX, BDSI, BAH, BSX, BURL, CSX, CAH, CRL, CIEN, CTAS, COP, COO, CPRT, DEO, DIOD, DOV, EME, ENTG, FCNCA, FRC, FISV, FND, FTNT, HLX, IEX, ITW, ICE, KVHI, KEYS, EL, MTB, MX, MGY, MMC, MAS, MCK, MET, MTD, MPWR, NDAQ, NSRGY, NOC, NWE, NVS, OC, PNC, PAYC, PBCT, POOL, RJF, RMD, RHHBY, ROST, SIEGY, SIMO, SWKS, STT, SUI, VIG, WFC, WST, ZBRA, ZTS, AON, TT, NXPI,
- Sold Out: FIX, MKSI, VLO, SCHG, HII, LW, LXP, TRST, HLIT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,418 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,613 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,038 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,213 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 92,815 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 152,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $88.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.69%. The purchase prices were between $114.1 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $118.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71.
