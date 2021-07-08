Logo
Hikari Power Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Nutrien, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Power Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Nutrien, Cisco Systems Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Hikari Power Ltd owns 66 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hikari Power Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hikari+power+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hikari Power Ltd
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 34.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 189,350 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. Linde PLC (LIN) - 156,680 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.163000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $199.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.470900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hikari Power Ltd. Also check out:

1. Hikari Power Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hikari Power Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hikari Power Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hikari Power Ltd keeps buying
