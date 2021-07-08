Hikari Power Ltd Buys AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Nutrien, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: VHT, VZ, ASHR, BABA,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Nutrien, Cisco Systems Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Hikari Power Ltd owns 66 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 34.10% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 189,350 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Linde PLC (LIN) - 156,680 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.163000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $199.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.470900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.