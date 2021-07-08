IMS Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Ballys Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IMS Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Ballys Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vistra Corp, Ballys Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc, Nucor Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, IMS Capital Management owns 128 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IMS Capital Management
  1. JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,238,648 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,126 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,257 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,425 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,976 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 289.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 148,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.06%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $149.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of IMS Capital Management. Also check out:

1. IMS Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. IMS Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IMS Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IMS Capital Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider