IMS Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Ballys Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: BALY, NWN, GLD, GIS, NYCB, IJH, GILD, GD, BGS, VLY, CRWD, BDX, COF, TROW, XAR, VEU, UL,
- Added Positions: VST, IJR, JPM, ABBV, IWP, CVX, PEP, VZ, TXN, PDCO, DHI, GE, UPS, DLTR, DHR, GOOGL, CSCO, MU, ABT, DIS, IWR, BRK.B, VIG, NVR, TJX, XOM, BAC, ADP, CIK,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, JELD, AMGN, AVGO, JPST, FB, BMY, INTC, AMZN, NVDA, ORCL, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, HD, WFC, FFTY, ZTS, PYPL, MRK, VTV, QQQ, BLK, CME, TSLA, EXPE, ECL, PG, MCD,
- Sold Out: LVS, T, NUE, IRM, F, CAH, PM, CINF, EIX, MCY,
- JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,238,648 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,126 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,257 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,425 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,976 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $54.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 289.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 148,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.06%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $149.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.
