Weaver Consulting Group Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2021Q2, Weaver Consulting Group owns 124 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 140,779 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 233,410 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.05% iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 182,171 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,941 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,833 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $173.97, with an estimated average price of $164.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $71.533000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 250.29%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $251.53 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.47. The stock is now traded at around $277.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $131.28, with an estimated average price of $130.5.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36.