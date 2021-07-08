Weaver Consulting Group Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weaver Consulting Group Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weaver Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2021Q2, Weaver Consulting Group owns 124 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weaver Consulting Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+consulting+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weaver Consulting Group
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 140,779 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  2. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 233,410 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.05%
  3. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 182,171 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,941 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 27,833 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $173.97, with an estimated average price of $164.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $71.533000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 250.29%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $251.53 and $273.61, with an estimated average price of $264.47. The stock is now traded at around $277.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $243.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $131.28, with an estimated average price of $130.5.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weaver Consulting Group. Also check out:

1. Weaver Consulting Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Weaver Consulting Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weaver Consulting Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weaver Consulting Group keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider