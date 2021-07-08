Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ELM ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ELM ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: ESGV,
- Added Positions: VEU, VOO, VTV, BND, BIL, VTIP, IJH, SCZ, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, VB, VTEB, MDY, IJR, KO, VO, CVX, IBM, JNJ, MSFT, HPE,
For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ELM ADVISORS, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 269,517 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,921 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,045 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,673 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,823 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ELM ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ELM ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ELM ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment