Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

New Purchases: ESGV,

ESGV, Added Positions: VEU, VOO, VTV, BND, BIL, VTIP, IJH, SCZ, BSV,

VEU, VOO, VTV, BND, BIL, VTIP, IJH, SCZ, BSV, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, VB, VTEB, MDY, IJR, KO, VO, CVX, IBM, JNJ, MSFT, HPE,

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 269,517 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,921 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,045 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,673 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,823 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.