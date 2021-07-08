Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

New Purchases: EZU, NOG, JETS, OXI1, DSX, ALTO, BYD, SCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, GT Biopharma Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, sells KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Waste Management Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,735 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,209 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,533 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,571 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 86,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 117,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 95,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GT Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $4.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 110.13%. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.4 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.