Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Sells KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, GT Biopharma Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, sells KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Waste Management Inc, First Horizon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverleafe+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC
  1. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,735 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,209 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,533 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,571 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 86,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 117,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 95,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GT Biopharma Inc (OXI1)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GT Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15. The stock is now traded at around $4.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 110.13%. The purchase prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.4 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
