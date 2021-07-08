Somerset Trust Co Buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Somerset Trust Co Buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Somerset Trust Co owns 130 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Somerset Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,611 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,336 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,550 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,944 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 53,365 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Somerset Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Somerset Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Somerset Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Somerset Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Somerset Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider