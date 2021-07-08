Somerset Trust Co Buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

New Purchases: RPM, SPY, ADBE, SPYG, SPYV, UPS, CVS, MANH,

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Somerset Trust Co owns 130 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,611 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,336 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,550 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,944 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 53,365 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.