Somerset Trust Co Buys RPM International Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, CoreLogic Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

- New Purchases: RPM, SPY, ADBE, SPYG, SPYV, UPS, CVS, MANH,
- Added Positions: PFF, SYNH, T, AMT, CVX, GOOGL, MU, UNH, PSX, IJH, SBUX, TSM, DIS, FIVE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADC, UHAL, CNC, CHKP, CHD, CCOI, GGG, HUBB, PNW, DEI, CBOE, BAH, GWRE, BURL, EVBG,
- Sold Out: KSU, CLGX, DY,
For the details of Somerset Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Trust Co
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,611 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,336 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,550 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 35,944 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 53,365 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.223000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Somerset Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.
