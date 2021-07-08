Logo
Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys General Dynamics Corp, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Martin Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, sells Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Capital Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,109 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 179,308 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 33,112 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 109,392 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,437 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.68 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $72.5. The stock is now traded at around $71.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 69,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94.



insider