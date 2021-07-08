Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys General Dynamics Corp, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

- New Purchases: REGL,
- Added Positions: GD, VZ, KOF, SPSB, STIP, IGSB, SHY, VFC, KO, BWZ, PFE, IEI, AMGN, MRK, JKHY, INTC, GILD, MUFG, DGX, ABC, ISBC, CHRW, CLX, CMA, SDY, SNA, SWKS, SCHD, RHI, RJF, PFG, EMN, PAYX, MPW, CR, LECO, INGR,
- Reduced Positions: OMC,
- Sold Out: EMR, VIGI,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,109 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 179,308 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 33,112 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 109,392 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,437 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.68 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $72.5. The stock is now traded at around $71.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 21,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 69,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94.
