Summit Financial Group Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial Group Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,648 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 79,696 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,306 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 48,729 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,398 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $62.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $232.089100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59 and $60.52, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 227.71%. The purchase prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6. The stock is now traded at around $339.834000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.35%. The purchase prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72. The stock is now traded at around $369.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 89.22%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 201.65%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78.