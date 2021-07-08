Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel

- New Purchases: ICSH, ESML, EAGG, LQDH, INTF, ESGV, GNR,
- Added Positions: IVV, IGSB, STIP, DSI, JPST, VEA, GSIE, IJR, FIW, IHI, FHLC, SHYG, IUSV, SPEM, SUSB, HYG, QQQ, DVY, KOMP, ESGD, AOR, QUAL, IJH, VIG, VNQ, JPM, UNP, ESGE, PZA, MCD, INTC, HD, ADP, BRK.B, SKYY, VCIT, VO, DIS, COST, XOM, ACWX, TMO, EMR, FB, XAR, GOOGL, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: IUSG, USMV, FUTY, AGG, EFAV, IEMG, VB, AAPL, SPSB, DGRO, T, FTEC, IBM, VWO, AMGN, DNP, MSFT, JNJ,
- Sold Out: EMB, UPS, VEEV, ICLN, GRWG, TRP, KEYS, KBE, CMCSA, HUM, GWW, CATC, V, ABBV, EFA, MDY, CI, AA, EEMV, HDV, VHT, XT, CVS, DE, LLY, LMT, TRV, VFC, OKTA, DOCU, CARR, EEM, IWM, VYM, MMM, AXP, BMY, CWST, CAT, FDX, GILD, KMB, CRM, WM, NVG, TSLA, SAIL, GH, OTIS, CIBR, GOVT, IBUY, LQD, ABT, DHR, GD, RCL, WMT, ANTM, RFI, AOA, FIXD, IYC, PICK, SPHD, APD, BLK, CSX, CAC, CVX, C, COHU, GE, ITW, TT, PAYX, PSA, RADA, SWK, SYK, TD, WFC, MA, GLUU, PCRX, PYPL, ARNC, SCZ, VTI, XLF, AMT, ADI, BIDU, BAC, BHB, BAX, BDX, GLW, DTE, DUK, FFIV, NEE, KR, LH, MAR, MRK, MET, MCHP, VTRS, ORCL, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, UHT, WY, EBAY, DAL, AWK, AKTS, HUYA, ARKK, GLD, IAU, IBB, IDV, ITOT, IWF, JETS, MTUM, NOBL, TIP, VBK, VOT, XLK, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, TFC, BP, BAM, BC, SCHW, CHKP, CTSH, COP, DEO, DOV, EWBC, ETN, ENB, GIS, GSK, HAL, MLHR, HMC, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MFC, MDT, NCR, PDCO, O, ROK, SNA, SCCO, STT, TROW, TGT, WBS, ZBH, FTS, BR, BX, AVGO, KMI, MACK, PSX, NCLH, GOOG, BABA, IR, ZM, KTB, AOM, BWX, ESGU, FBT, FDN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, PFF, QLTA, SLV, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VIS, VOX, XLP, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, ECL, ETR, EL, EXC, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, HRC, INTU, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SON, SRCL, RGR, TXN, TUP, UDR, WAB, WDC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, HBI, DFS, VMW, BIP, TAK, SPLK, PANW, GWPH, CWEN.A, TWTR, CGC, CDK, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TLRY, TLRY, DOW, TW, BIPC, DKNG, AMLP, BND, BOTZ, DBEU, DEM, DES, DGRW, DON, EFG, EFV, FVD, FXD, GDX, IEO, IEZ, IWO, IWS, IYE, IYF, IYH, LIT, MJ, SOXX, SPLG, SRLN, SUSC, VCR, VCSH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 241,697 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,468 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 342,617 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 272,413 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 253,329 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 74,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.36 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5539.60%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.36 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.41. The stock is now traded at around $83.323900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 74,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 94,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $78.19 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.874200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.
