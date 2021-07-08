Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel

New Purchases: ICSH, ESML, EAGG, LQDH, INTF, ESGV, GNR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 241,697 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,468 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 342,617 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 272,413 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 253,329 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 74,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.36 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5539.60%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.36 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.41. The stock is now traded at around $83.323900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 74,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 94,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $78.19 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.874200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.