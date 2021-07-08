Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mascoma Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 241,697 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,468 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 342,617 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 272,413 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 253,329 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 74,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.36 and $96.48, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.516200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5539.60%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.36 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.41. The stock is now traded at around $83.323900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 74,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 94,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $78.19 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.874200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.19 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $111.13.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mascoma Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider