WC Walker & Associates, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amgen Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chevron Corp, Roku Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WC Walker & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 48,350 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 68,641 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 108,773 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,128 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 152,625 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $422.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $278.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $370.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 461.42%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $115.33, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2504.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.