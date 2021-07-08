Newman & Schimel, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Added Positions: ISTB, SCHD, VXUS, ITOT, SCHX, SPDW, VUG, IVV, SCHG, IJR, VTV, EEM, SPYG, HCKT, IBM,

ISTB, SCHD, VXUS, ITOT, SCHX, SPDW, VUG, IVV, SCHG, IJR, VTV, EEM, SPYG, HCKT, IBM, Reduced Positions: IAU, VT, VTI, BRK.B, AMZN, IJS, SCHB, AAPL, SCHM, SCHV, BA,

IAU, VT, VTI, BRK.B, AMZN, IJS, SCHB, AAPL, SCHM, SCHV, BA, Sold Out: VMBS, EFV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman & Schimel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newman & Schimel, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newman & Schimel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+%26+schimel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 491,336 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 121,825 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 192,845 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 175,378 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 41,320 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.326500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 182,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 39,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.748600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.87.