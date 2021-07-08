Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: IJH, IWM,
- Added Positions: ICF, IGE, IYF, AAPL, IJR, PFF, MUB, XLF, DGRO, RSP, IYH, IVV, XLU, QQQ, MO, IYC, T, PM, RIOT, CRWD, XLY, AMZN, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, SPY, PDM, RODM, IEI, IEF, SHY, EFA, XLK, DVYE, HDV, AGG, MSFT, SPLV, DBA, USMV, DON, XLE, GD,
- Sold Out: IAU, TLT, GLD, INTC,
For the details of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sowa+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,889 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 295,229 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,178 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 31,564 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 172,982 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sowa Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment