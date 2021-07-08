Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: IJH, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Intel Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,889 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 295,229 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,178 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 31,564 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 172,982 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.278500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.