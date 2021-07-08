Logo
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys BlackRock Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Zoetis Inc, Telefonica SA, Trilogy Metals Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,624 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,199 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 193,778 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 136,541 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,825 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $196.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonica SA (TEF)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 198.41%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
