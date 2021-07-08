Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys BlackRock Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, ZTS, TEF,

QCOM, ZTS, TEF, Added Positions: BLK, KO, BRK.B, AMAT, RACE, GD, IBM, SIEGY, GSK, MRK, BMY, EMR, IFF, TMQ, D6XV,

BLK, KO, BRK.B, AMAT, RACE, GD, IBM, SIEGY, GSK, MRK, BMY, EMR, IFF, TMQ, D6XV, Reduced Positions: WSM, MSFT, AMZN, ZBH,

WSM, MSFT, AMZN, ZBH, Sold Out: SMG, DLTR,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Zoetis Inc, Telefonica SA, Trilogy Metals Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,624 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,199 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 193,778 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 136,541 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,825 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $196.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 198.41%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.