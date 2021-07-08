Logo
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Veeva Systems Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2021Q2, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 230 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neville+rodie+%26+shaw+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 738,878 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 197,192 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,172 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 93,537 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,101 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $263.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $549.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $311.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 42.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $236.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWSYF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $45.29, with an estimated average price of $38.84.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC. Also check out:

1. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC keeps buying
