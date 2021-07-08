First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company First Dallas Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, Moderna Inc, sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Tractor Supply Co, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Dallas Securities Inc.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 14,349 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 179,064 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
  3. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 79,677 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 72,452 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.00%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 56,613 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 14,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 72,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.470900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $800.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Dallas Securities Inc.. Also check out:

1. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Dallas Securities Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider