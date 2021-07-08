First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: TPL, JWN, GMRE, MRNA, DB, BLDR, SAVE, TRIP, C, BX, CRCT, UBER, STKL,

TPL, JWN, GMRE, MRNA, DB, BLDR, SAVE, TRIP, C, BX, CRCT, UBER, STKL, Added Positions: GM, BMY, QCOM, MSFT, NVDA, IBM, TBK, FB, WHR, AAPL, HD, UPS, SIX, FCX, AMZN, CAT, PEP, PG, GOOG, TMHC, CSCO, PYPL, JPM, COST, CNK, WMT, BAC, GDRX, LLY, JNJ, CFR, INTZ, TGT, KO, FDX, LUV, SPG, MU, ADM, MPW, ADT, CVX,

GM, BMY, QCOM, MSFT, NVDA, IBM, TBK, FB, WHR, AAPL, HD, UPS, SIX, FCX, AMZN, CAT, PEP, PG, GOOG, TMHC, CSCO, PYPL, JPM, COST, CNK, WMT, BAC, GDRX, LLY, JNJ, CFR, INTZ, TGT, KO, FDX, LUV, SPG, MU, ADM, MPW, ADT, CVX, Reduced Positions: GEO, ABT, CMC, NCLH, IP, NCR, MRK, CLF, BA, WFC, CCS, ETH, STNG, TSM, GS, ON, OKE, UPLD, SPR, RHP, LAZ, ATO, GLD, ET, XRX, KHC, DIS, URI, SO, XEL, LOW, MTDR, PEAK, EXP, ENLC, MSB, AEP, CBRL,

GEO, ABT, CMC, NCLH, IP, NCR, MRK, CLF, BA, WFC, CCS, ETH, STNG, TSM, GS, ON, OKE, UPLD, SPR, RHP, LAZ, ATO, GLD, ET, XRX, KHC, DIS, URI, SO, XEL, LOW, MTDR, PEAK, EXP, ENLC, MSB, AEP, CBRL, Sold Out: USCR, TSCO, RLJPA.PFD, STAY,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, Moderna Inc, sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Tractor Supply Co, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 14,349 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 179,064 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 79,677 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% General Motors Co (GM) - 72,452 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.00% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 56,613 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 14,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 72,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.470900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $800.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.