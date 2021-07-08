First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, General Motors Co, Nordstrom Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: TPL, JWN, GMRE, MRNA, DB, BLDR, SAVE, TRIP, C, BX, CRCT, UBER, STKL,
- Added Positions: GM, BMY, QCOM, MSFT, NVDA, IBM, TBK, FB, WHR, AAPL, HD, UPS, SIX, FCX, AMZN, CAT, PEP, PG, GOOG, TMHC, CSCO, PYPL, JPM, COST, CNK, WMT, BAC, GDRX, LLY, JNJ, CFR, INTZ, TGT, KO, FDX, LUV, SPG, MU, ADM, MPW, ADT, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: GEO, ABT, CMC, NCLH, IP, NCR, MRK, CLF, BA, WFC, CCS, ETH, STNG, TSM, GS, ON, OKE, UPLD, SPR, RHP, LAZ, ATO, GLD, ET, XRX, KHC, DIS, URI, SO, XEL, LOW, MTDR, PEAK, EXP, ENLC, MSB, AEP, CBRL,
- Sold Out: USCR, TSCO, RLJPA.PFD, STAY,
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 14,349 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 179,064 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 79,677 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 72,452 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.00%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 56,613 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 14,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 72,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 117.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.470900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.12%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $800.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.38.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.
