Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cricut Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cricut Inc, Moderna Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, TripAdvisor Inc, sells US Concrete Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Synaptics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 237 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 32,520 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 775,922 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 982,661 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 130,210 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 500,429 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 32,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 332,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 622,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 210,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 573.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 236,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 1631.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 318.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 392.68%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.075500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 479,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 74.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 229,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33.