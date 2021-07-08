Logo
Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cricut Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells US Concrete Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hodges Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cricut Inc, Moderna Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, TripAdvisor Inc, sells US Concrete Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Synaptics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 237 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hodges+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hodges Capital Management Inc.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 32,520 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 775,922 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
  3. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 982,661 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  4. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 130,210 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  5. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 500,429 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1470.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 32,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 332,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 622,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 210,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 573.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 236,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 1631.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 318.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 392.68%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.075500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 479,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 74.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 229,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hodges Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hodges Capital Management Inc. keeps buying
