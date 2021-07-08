AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells iShares Gold Trust, , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IGEB, XSOE, ICSH, ICE, APO, QEFA, BG, NOG, INTF, IYLD, AMRS, FALN, LRGF, DLTR, EQC, NVEC, SNPS, UGI, BHVN, VIR, 41W0, RBLX, SHLS, FIBR, IEO, RLY, RPV, SPHQ, VIOO, XME, A, APA, RIOT, ASXC, CAR, KOF, CBD, DAR, EEFT, FFIV, FORTY, HXL, MTCH, MSTR, NNI, NR, NI, ON, IX, PPL, PSO, PBT, PHI, PHG, RS, SCI, AXON, UFPI, VMC, VIACA, LEN.B, DK, IGR, ETO, BGY, ERII, IVR, AMPH, LEA, CRMD, COR, MARA, 6CL0, STKS, ZNGA, REGI, ENPH, IQV, ARMK, DRNA, DEA, PLYA, TC50, ZOM, IEA, METC, MDB, INSP, UBX, REAL, SNDL, CHPT, CHPT, AMTI, VRM, DNB, GDRX, QS, LAZR, RMO, AFRM, WOOF, SVFAU, BMBL, SRNGU, JOAN, VEI, ARVL, KPLT, CACG, DGRW, EAGG, EFAD, ESML, EUSB, FMAY, FMB, FNDC, FTSL, FXZ, HFXI, INDY, IVLU, JKI, KCE, MDYV, NUSC, PEY, PRNT, QCLN, QQQJ, REET, SDG, SH, SIVR,
- Added Positions: BND, UNH, HON, FSK, IWD, IXG, DCI, XLE, CSX, VGK, IAGG, XLC, MS, EFV, FNDF, GLD, IUSB, NKTR, GSLC, ISTB, ABT, BRK.B, VUG, XLB, AAPL, WBA, ACWV, CORP, DIA, GOVT, SRLN, VB, XLU, ADI, CNC, MRVL, OKE, STLD, STRA, NLOK, BX, V, ZEN, BABA, CRWD, ARKW, BIV, EEMS, MDIV, MJ, MUB, MXI, PHB, PID, QUAL, SCHA, SCHP, SMB, TFI, VO, VOO, VT, VTV, CB, ADBE, AMD, IEP, AMGN, BAC, BA, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, DPZ, EXC, EXPE, XOM, FDX, GILD, HRB, HIBB, HBAN, MDU, MTW, MRO, NFLX, NOC, PGR, SHW, SWKS, WPC, WDFC, WRE, ULTA, MPC, PRLB, TTD, AYX, OKTA, BYND, AI, ABNB, ACIM, ACWI, ARKG, DSI, FNDX, FPE, GLDM, HYLS, IEMG, IJS, ITB, IUSV, IVE, IVW, IWN, IWS, IXUS, IYC, PCEF, PCY, PGX, RWO, SCHO, SCHV, SCZ, SPLV, SPTM, SPYG, TMV, TOTL, VEA, VIG, VTEB, XLF, XLV, EGHT, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AKAM, APH, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, AZO, TFC, BIDU, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BMRN, BKH, BLK, BTI, VIAC, CVS, CAH, CASY, CE, CHKP, CME, CHD, CIEN, CI, CTXS, CLF, TPR, CBSH, DXC, COP, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DOV, EMN, ETN, DISH, EMR, ENB, ENTG, EQIX, EXAS, FDS, FNF, FISV, GPN, GFI, HDB, LHX, HE, WELL, ALT, HELE, HPQ, HUM, INFO, IDXX, INCY, INTC, IP, INTU, JLL, KBH, KLAC, K, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, LEN, MMP, MXIM, MCK, MDT, MRK, MET, MU, MOH, MCO, NOK, NVS, NVO, NUE, ORLY, OMC, PNC, PENN, PXD, PRU, PEG, PHM, O, ROK, ROP, SAP, POOL, SRE, SJI, SCCO, STE, TTWO, TDY, TPX, TEX, TXT, TRI, TSN, UL, URI, VLO, VRTX, WAB, WCN, WY, XLNX, AUY, IRBT, ISR, TDG, IIM, MYD, NBH, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, BFK, EVN, EIM, PHK, PMX, PML, PMF, EVT, NMZ, ETY, FSLR, DAL, JAZZ, LULU, VMW, MELI, AWK, MAIN, TNK, KL, WKHS, AVGO, FTNT, CHTR, NXPI, FRC, BCX, KMI, MOS, SPLK, JRI, PDI, PANW, OFS, LAND, ZTS, PSXP, OGS, GRUB, PAYC, SAGE, SPKE, CHRS, WK, UNIT, FTAI, TDOC, THW, HPE, TWLO, LW, AFIN, RDFN, MFGP, ZS, ZUO, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, KOD, ACA, TWST, ALC, ZM, FSLY, AMCR, SDGR, OTIS, LMND, RKT, PLTR, RSI, AAXJ, ANGL, AOA, AOM, AOR, ARKK, BNDX, IGSB, DBA, DBEF, DRW, DWLD, EFAV, EMQQ, ESGD, ESGE, EWU, FIW, FXH, GWX, HYEM, HYLB, HYMB, IAT, IGE, IGV, IJH, IJJ, IJT, IMTM, IPO, ITOT, IYE, IYZ, JNK, LIT, NUEM, PKW, PPH, QDF, QYLD, RYT, SDY, SECT, SLV, SOXX, SUSB, TBT, TIP, VBR, VCLT, VDE, VGT, VIOG, VLUE, VNQ, VONG, VONV, VSMV, VSS, VWO, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XOP, XT,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IWO, AMZN, LQD, TSLA, FTEC, XLK, CAT, IWM, PAYX, TGT, IHI, MBB, SCHX, SPAB, USMV, DOW, EFG, IGLB, IWF, SCHB, XLY, BSX, KO, MCD, WFC, ROBO, SCHZ, SPIB, SPSB, DE, TSCO, VZ, WW, SQ, FTV, AGG, EFA, IJR, MBG, MTUM, SCHG, MMM, T, ACN, ATO, BMO, COF, CL, COST, DLR, ETR, NEE, FITB, FCX, GOOGL, GGG, HRL, IBM, ITW, ISRG, JPM, JNJ, JCI, MKTX, MKC, NKE, QCOM, TXN, UPS, WMT, EVV, TWO, AMCX, ABBV, RNG, ACB, PYPL, DKNG, BIL, FINX, GMF, IEF, KXI, LMBS, MDYG, PFF, QQQ, SCHF, SHY, SPLG, SPYV, VGSH, XLG, ALE, ALGN, MO, AEP, AFG, AWR, NLY, ADP, BCE, BK, BIG, BIIB, BC, CHRW, CM, CNI, CNP, LUMN, CVX, CHDN, CLH, CLX, CIG, CMI, DEO, DKS, D, DMLP, DUK, EGO, EPD, FCFS, F, BEN, GPS, GRMN, IT, GE, GIS, GSK, HAL, HEP, ILMN, IPG, KMB, KSS, LNC, LPX, LOW, MTB, MAN, MFC, MKL, SPGI, MSB, MSI, VTRS, NATI, NXST, OXY, OTEX, CMCT, PH, PBCT, PEP, PKI, PAA, PLUG, PII, PFG, PRA, PSEC, REGN, RY, CRM, SLB, SONY, SO, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SU, TTE, RTX, MTN, VOD, WM, WYNN, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, CROX, RDS.B, MSD, PPT, JPS, HYT, TMUS, PODD, CLR, DFS, FNV, AGI, BLNK, BUD, IOVA, DG, PBA, LYB, BWXT, GBAB, PACB, GM, CG, NOW, WDAY, MPLX, NRZ, BLUE, PGZ, KODK, TWTR, AMC, AAL, GOOG, CGC, ANET, THQ, W, XHR, SEDG, NTRA, RUN, TEAM, ASIX, SNAP, APPN, ROKU, SPCE, DOCU, GH, REZI, MRNA, DELL, LYFT, LI, U, IPOD, IPOF, AMLP, CWB, DBC, DES, DGL, EEM, EMB, FREL, FXI, GNR, HACK, HEDJ, ICVT, IEI, IEUR, IPAC, IVV, IWR, IWV, JETS, JPST, MNA, NOBL, OEF, PGF, PRF, PWB, RODM, RSP, SCHE, SHYG, SIZE, SJNK, SPSM, SPTL, SUSC, TIPX, TLT, USHY, USO, VGIT, VHT, VOE, VOT, VPU, VRP, VV,
- Sold Out: IAU, FSKR, IPHI, 4LT1, MTSC, TCF, PZA, FLIR, NUVA, DMTK, ATUS, 2TX, GSBD, SENS, GTXMQ, CHGG, MNKKQ, AMBA, ATOS, FIVE, M44, PRSP, PDD, AT, AXNX, FSRV, FIII, VNT, FAZ, IHF, SDS, TNA, UGL, VXX, QMCO, CRH, CRUS, CRY, DBD, EMKR, ENIA, FICO, GPC, GRC, JBL, KB, JWN, NVAX, BKNG, GRFS, RPM, RGS, STX, SNN, STMP, THS, TRST, VAR, NUO, ETG, VRSK, WTRG, RP,
These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,031,605 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 963,408 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 254,251 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 521,264 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,554 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 163,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $410.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 94.37%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 3035.62%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $157.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 78,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8522.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: (FSKR)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: (IPHI)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.Sold Out: (MTSC)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
