AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells iShares Gold Trust, , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AdvisorNet Financial, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Honeywell International Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q2, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1686 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,031,605 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 963,408 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 254,251 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 521,264 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 252,554 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 163,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $410.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 94.37%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 3035.62%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $157.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 78,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8522.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.24.

Sold Out: (MTSC)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. Also check out:

1. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AdvisorNet Financial, Inc keeps buying
